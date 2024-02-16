Congress, Youth Congress bank accounts frozen by IT dept, claims Congress

New Delhi: Congress leader Ajay Maken on Friday claimed that the bank accounts of Congress and Youth Congress bank accounts were frozen by the Income Tax department.

In a press conference held at AICC headquarters, Maken said that the accounts have been sealed because of a recovery notice of Rs 210 crore on the basis of IT returns for 2018-19.

"There was a 45-day delay in filing of ITR. 2018-19 was an election year. That year, Congress's receipt was Rs 199 crore which was spent on elections. Out of Rs 199 crore, only Rs 14.4 lakh were received in cash from Congress MPs and MLAs, which were their one-month salaries," Maken explained the reason behind the freezing of accounts.

He questioned the timing of the action in the wake of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The action was taken after five years only to trouble the main opposition party of India before elections, he claimed.

The Congress appealed against the notice in the IT appellate tribunal on Wednesday. However, the press conference comes in the backdrop of the SC verdict on electoral bonds.

"We have appealed in the Income Tax appellate tribunal on Wednesday. As I speak, the tribunal is hearing our appeal. We hope that the judiciary will protect the democracy in the country," Maken added.

Maken also said that instead of Congress, the BJP accounts should be sealed which is filled by 'unconstitutional' electoral bonds.