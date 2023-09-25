Congress youth wing starts signature campaign for 'restoration of electoral democracy' in J-K

Jammu, Sep 25 (PTI) The Congress' youth wing launched a signature campaign on Monday to ascertain the opinion of people on holding assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisment

The signature campaign started from the Bahu Fort area of Jammu and a large number of people took part in it, a party spokesperson said.

"The Lt Governor (Manoj Sinha) recently said that a survey revealed 80 per cent of the population of Jammu and Kashmir do not want elections as they are satisfied with his administration. Our signature campaign will reveal the true sentiment of the people," Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Youth Congress president Aakash Bharat told reporters here.

The activists took signatures of people on a banner which read: "Raise your voice for the restoration of electoral democracy in Jammu and Kashmir".

Advertisment

Bharat said the campaign will reach all parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The signature campaign is set to be a rallying point for the people who wish to voice their demands for electoral democracy and employment opportunities in the region," he said.

He said the majority of the youth in the Union territory are grappling with unemployment, and instead of addressing this critical issue, the lieutenant governor's administration is imposing additional taxes. PTI TAS SMN