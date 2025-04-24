Congress youths stage protests against Pahalgam terror attack

Imphal, Apr 24 (PTI) The Manipur Pradesh Youth Congress on Thursday staged a protest against the Pahalgam terror attack, criticising the BJP-led government for its alleged failure "to protect innocent lives." The protest was led by Indian Youth Congress general secretary and Manipur in-charge Sarifa Rahman, along with the president of the State Youth Congress unit, Wahengbam Anand Singh, and others.

Protesters held placards reading 'Act against terror, act against Pakistan,' while raising slogans demanding justice and condemning the BJP government.

The protesters also attempted to stage a rally but were stopped by police in front of the Congress Bhavan, resulting in a brief stand-off.