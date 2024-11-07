Congress's dynasty politics preventing talented youths from joining politics: Himanta

Nagaon, Nov 7 (PTI) Targeting Congress MP Rakibul Hussain over his son Tanzil getting the nomination for the bypoll to the Samaguri assembly seat, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said "dynasty politics" of the opposition party was preventing talented youths from coming into politics.

Addressing an election rally, Sarma said the BJP was working hard to attract around 1.5 lakh youths into politics to shape the country's political landscape in coming years.

"In Samaguri assembly seat, we are not just fighting Congress, we are up against an entrenched and corrupt family-led club. We are grateful to the people who have decided to join us in this fight," the CM said.

Hussain won the recent Lok Sabha polls from Dhubri by a margin of more than 10 lakh votes and he could have given the Samaguri ticket to any hard-working Congress worker, but they don't believe anyone else other than their wards, Sarma said.

"Will anyone be able to tell who the MLA in Samaguri will be after Tanzil? It will obviously be his son. Only their children and grandchildren will be the next leaders... Others will sip Amul milk from the sidelines and Tanzil will become the MLA," he added.

Sarma said Samaguri has seen only dynasty politicians as first it was Nurul Hussain, former Congress minister, then his son Rakibul Hussain, who was also a minister, and now it is Tanzil.

The CM wondered if anyone from the crowd knew the name of the father of Diplu Ranjan Sarma, the BJP candidate for the bypoll, or any of the nearly 10 MLAs sitting on the dais.

"Dynastic politics is never beneficial for us. A few days ago, PM Narendra Modi told me that Congress started bad politics. After the father, the son will come and then the grandchildren. If this continues, then brilliant youths willing to work for society will never join politics.

"He told me that we should work in such a way that 1.5 lakh youths from villages and towns who do not identify with their father's identity can join politics. That is what we are trying now," he said.

Sarma also alleged that the Congress' only intention was to put hurdles in the state's development and likened the opposition party to a "male cow" that cannot produce milk (development).

"If the MLA is from the BJP with BJP governments at Dispur and Delhi, they will work together. But if the Congress candidate wins, he will later say that he cannot get things done as the BJP is in power in the state and at the Centre," he said.

"The Congress is like a male cow, you can feed it as much as you want but it cannot give you milk. You can vote for the Congress, but it cannot give you development," he said.

Sarma claimed that the BJP would be in power in Assam for at least 50 years, and was the "milching cow", giving 16 litres of milk every day.

"Seeing your enthusiasm, I can sense that Diplu will win by 30,000 votes. If you people work well, the margin will increase to 50,000 votes," he said.

The polling for the by-election will take place on November 13, and the votes will be counted on November 23. PTI TR TR SOM