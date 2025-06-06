Congress's gentleman face Thennala Balakrishna Pillai dies at 95

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 6 (PTI) Congress veteran and former president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Thennala Balakrishna Pillai, known for his gentlemanly demeanour, simplicity and concensus-oriented leadership, died at a private hospital here on Friday, following age-related ailments, party sources said.

He was 95.

Pillai, who had been away from active politics for some years, was a two-time MLA and three-time Rajya Sabha MP. He also served as the president of the KPCC in two terms.

A gentleman politician known for his selfless nature rooted in Gandhian principles throughout his decades-long political career, Pillai was popularly known as "Thennala" in the party circles.

Pillai's serene and down-to-earth nature, organisational capabilities and consensus-driven leadership, which he showcased whenever the party state unit was marred by acute factionalism, won him admirers cutting across politics.

A staunch loyalist to the grand old party, he always tried to keep a low-profile and kept himself away from the race for power positions while leading a dignified personal and political life.

Born in an affluent traditional family on March 11, 1930, in Shooranad in southern Kollam district, Pillai began his political career at a young age as the president of the Congress ward committee.

Rising through various ranks of the grand old party, he served as the president of the block committee and constituency committee before heading the District Congress Committee (DCC) of the Congress in Kollam in the later years.

He contested five assembly elections and represented the Adoor constituency in the state assembly twice -- in 1977 and 1982.

The leader also represented Kerala in the upper house of the Parliament three times.

Thennala was the KPCC president when the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) had secured a historic victory by sweeping 100 seats during the state assembly polls in 2001.

Though he was denied many deserved positions in his political life, Pillai had accepted everything quietly without uttering even a word against the party.

As part of a power-sharing formula, the veteran even had to quit his KPCC presidentship to pave the way for K Muraleedharan, former Chief Minister K Karunakaran's son, as directed by the party, though he had led the Congress to the glorious 100-seat victory in 2001.

Though it was widely considered as an act of ingratitude by the Congress leadership, Pillai accepted that also silently, without any complaint.

He even sold acres of his ancestral property to build up and strengthen the party in the Kollam district.

Whenever the party was marred by internal feuds and factionalism, Pillai had been the most trusted veteran depended on by the Congress national leadership to resolve it.

The party leadership even formed a panel titled "Thennala Committee" to address internal conflicts within the party and find a solution.

Due to age-related ailments, Pillai had retired from active politics and had been leading a low-profile life for some years.

Leaders, cutting across politics, condoled his demise.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described him as a "well-respected and gentlemanly politician".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recalled that Pillai embodied the core values of the Congress Party - commitment, humility, and integrity.

"As a former KPCC President, his calm strength, organisational acumen, and unwavering dedication to public service earned him deep respect across generations. We have lost a principled leader. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and followers," he said in his 'X' handle.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan told reporters in Paravur that Pillai was one of the most respected leaders of the party in the state and the Congress had lost a guiding force through his demise.

Former defence minister A K Antony, various state ministers, MLAs and MPs, including AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and other leaders, were among those who condoled the veteran's demise. PTI LGK KH