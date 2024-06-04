Congress's Hamdulla Sayeed wins in Lakshadweep

Kavaratti (Lakshadweep), Jun 4 (PTI) Congress leader Hamdulla Sayeed on Tuesday won from the Lakshadweep Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 2,647 votes against NCP(S) candidate Mohammed Faizal P P.

Faizal is the current MP from Lakshadweep and Sayeed is a former MP from the island archipelago, which witnessed a fierce battle between the two to win from the constituency.

The Congress leader was in the lead when the counting of votes started in the morning.

When counting ended, Sayeed got 25,726 votes and Faizal received 23,079 votes.

Of the total registered 57,784 voters in Lakshadweep, 48,468 cast their votes in the polling held in the constituency on April 19 in phase 1 of the elections. PTI HMP LGK TGB HMP ANE