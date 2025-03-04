New Delhi: The recent uproar over alleged United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funding in India has sparked a fierce political clash.

US President Donald Trump’s assertion that USAID allocated $21 million to manipulate voter turnout in India has been firmly dismissed by the Indian government. Official data from the Finance Ministry clarifies that USAID’s financial involvement in India is restricted to developmental projects, with no ties to electoral activities.

Despite this, the opposition Congress party has seized the opportunity to advance its anti-government narrative, a tactic critics say aligns with its history of destabilising efforts.

USAID funding: Separating fact from fiction

According to the Finance Ministry’s 2023-24 annual report, USAID is currently supporting seven projects in India, with a total budget of around $750 million. These initiatives focus on areas like agriculture, water sanitation, renewable energy, disaster management, and health—none of which involve voter turnout efforts.

An Indian Express report claimed that the $21 million Trump referenced was actually earmarked for Bangladesh in 2022.

Congress’s alleged ties to foreign influence

Critics argue that Congress has a track record of aligning with international entities to undermine India’s stability. Historical examples include the Asia Foundation, established in 1954 as a covert CIA operation and later funded by the Ford Foundation, part of George Soros’s network. This group has been accused of supporting Pakistan’s stance on Jammu & Kashmir. Similarly, Freedom House, backed by Soros’s Open Society Foundations, has labeled India “Partly Free” since 2021, alleging minority suppression—a narrative amplified by global media in Five Eyes countries. Congress’s reliance on such organizations, alongside its use of debunked reports from the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) to target the government, raises questions about its commitment to national sovereignty.

BJP counters with evidence of past interference

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit back, alleging that USAID channeled $21 million into India during the 2014 elections through the Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening (CEPPS), when the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power. The BJP claims this was part of a broader strategy to influence Indian politics, a charge Congress vehemently denies. The party also points to the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), allegedly swayed by the Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC), which has repeatedly tried to brand India a “Country of Particular Concern” to tarnish its global image.

Government stands firm on sovereignty

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has emphasised that USAID operates in India “in good faith,” and allegations of election meddling are baseless. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) labeled Trump’s claims “deeply troubling” but reiterated that India’s electoral process remains independent and sovereign. New Delhi has consistently asserted that foreign entities will not dictate its governance or elections, with the MEA and Finance Ministry’s clarifications effectively dismantling the interference narrative.

Congress’s persistent narrative

Despite the government’s rebuttal, Congress continues to exploit the USAID controversy to attack the Modi administration. Critics argue this reflects a pattern of leveraging foreign-backed claims to disrupt governance, as seen in its past use of OCCRP reports in Parliament. While the USAID issue could have faded with these clarifications, Congress’s insistence on pushing the destabilisation angle suggests a deeper political agenda, one that the BJP contends threatens India’s unity and autonomy.