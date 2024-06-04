Congress's Nalgonda candidate Raghuveer Reddy leading with massive 5.37 lakh votes

New Update
Hyderabad, Jun 4 (PTI) Congress candidate from Nalgonda in Telangana Kunduru Raghuveer Reddy was leading with a massive margin of over 5.37 lakh votes over his nearest BJP rival Saidi Reddy Shanampudi at 2.45 PM as the counting of votes reached the final stages on Tuesday.
Raghuveer, son of senior Congress leader and former minister K Jana Reddy, got 7,53,464 votes, while Saidi Reddy secured 2,15,662 votes as per the Election Commission website.
Raghuveer is a debutant in politics, Congress sources said. PTI SJR VVK ANE