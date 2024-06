Dhubri (Assam), Jun 4 (PTI) Congress candidate Rakibul Hussain has taken an unassailable lead of over 9.23 lakh votes over AIUDF supremo Badruddin Ajmal in Dhubri Lok Sabha seat in Assam, the Election Commission said.

Hussain secured 1,34,9868 votes, while Ajmal, the three-term sitting MP, got 4,26,839 votes. Zabed Islam got 4,08,056 votes. PTI DG ACD