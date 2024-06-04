Congress's Shafi Parambil increases lead in Vadakara constituency

Vadakara (Kerala), Jun 4 (PTI) Congress's young MLA Shafi Parambil is leading by 12,639 votes in volatile Vadakara constituency in north Kerala against his nearest rival candidate CPI (M)'s K K Shailja as some rounds of votes were counted on Tuesday.

Parambil gained an initial lead of over 80 votes over Shailja when the postal votes were started counting.

Both Shailja and Parambil switched their leads at various phases of counting.

But, later Parambil was seen steadily increasing his lead.

As per the latest figures of the Election Commission, Parambil raised his lead to 12,639 votes. PTI LGK ROH