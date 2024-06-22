Congress's student wing, unions protest at Union Minister Kishan Reddy's residence over NEET issue

Hyderabad: NSUI and Left-backed student unions on Saturday held a protest at the residence of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, demanding reconducting of the medical entrance exam NEET.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) is the student wing of the Congress.

The activists of the student unions, who raised slogans against Reddy, were removed from the place by police.

Ruling Congress MLC and NSUI president in Telangana Balmoor Venkat demanded reconducting the NEET and an inquiry by a sitting judge into the alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test.

He claimed that the student unions "would not allow Kishan Reddy and MoS (Home) Minister Bandi Sanjay to move freely in Telangana" if the NEET issue is not resolved.

Congress said Chanagani Dayakar, a party spokesperson, held a protest in Osmania University demanding cancellation of the NEET.

On June 18, the NSUI and other student unions held a rally here against the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam.