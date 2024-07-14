Cong's 2-member panel arrives in Himachal Pradesh to analyse party's poor show in LS polls

Shimla, Jul 14 (PTI) Congress leaders P L Punia and Rajani Patil arrived here on Sunday to to analyse the reasons behind the party's poor show in Himachal Pradesh in the Lok Sabha polls held in April-May.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has formed a two-member committee comprising Rajya Sabha MP Patil and former member of Parliament Punia to look into the circumstances that led to the party being defeated in all four Lok Sabha seats in the hill state.

The two leaders will be holding meetings with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Pratibha Singh, as well as leaders from the four parliamentary constituencies, party candidates and other office-bearers on Monday and Tuesday. PTI COR RC