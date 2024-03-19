Advertisment
Congress's Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha candidate Rohan Gupta withdraws from fray

NewsDrum Desk
Ahmedabad: Congress candidate from Gujarat's Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha seat Rohan Gupta on Monday said he had withdrawn from the contest due to the serious medical condition of his father.

Gupta is the party's national spokesperson and his name was declared in the list announced by the party on March 12.

"Due to serious medical condition, my father is admitted in hospital and I am withdrawing my candidature for Ahmedabad east parliament seat as Congress Candidate. I will extend complete support to the new candidate nominated by party," Gupta posted on social media platform X.

Gupta also posted an image of his handwritten letter to Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil informing about his withdrawal.

