Cong's alliance with Pak-sponsored NC exposes its anti-national intentions: CM Sharma

Jaipur, Aug 24 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday said the anti-national intentions of the Congress have been exposed by its alliance with the National Conference (NC) for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.
Addressing reporters at the state headquarters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sharma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a new chapter of peace, prosperity and security in Jammu and Kashmir by removing Section 370 and 35 (A), which the Congress is bent on disturbing again by allying with the "Pakistan-sponsored family party".
The NC and Congress on Thursday announced a pre-poll alliance for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, which is going to polls for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.
The Rajasthan chief minister pointed out that dynasty parties misled the youth in Jammu and Kashmir and gave them AK-47 guns, but the Congress is supporting them.
"This has exposed the anti-national intentions of the Congress," he added.
"The Congress party, which has repeatedly played with the unity and security of the country in the greed for power, has again exposed its intentions to the country by forming an alliance with the Abdullah family's National Conference in the Jammu and Kashmir elections," he said.
Sharma said, "Kashmir has changed now, there is peace, development, employment and reservation. No one can snatch it as long as Narendra Modi and the BJP are there. No one can bring back Article 370 but the real character of the Congress has come to the fore." He cornered the Congress, saying it wants to snatch away the reservation of Dalits by pushing Jammu and Kashmir towards unrest and anarchy again.
He said the youths of Rajasthan who sacrifice their lives for peace in Jammu And Kashmir are upset with the Congress today.
He also put forth ten questions for the Congress and its senior leader Rahul Gandhi regarding the promises made in the manifesto of the NC.
"Does the Congress support the National Conference's promise of a 'separate flag' in Jammu and Kashmir again?" Sharma asked.
"Do Rahul Gandhi and the Congress support the decision of the National Conference to push Jammu and Kashmir back into the era of unrest and terrorism by bringing back Article 370 and Article 35A?" he questioned.