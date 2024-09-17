Cong's Aradhana Mishra slams BJP govt in UP over law and order, accuses it of protecting criminals

Lucknow, Sep 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Aradhana Mishra Tuesday slammed the Yogi Adityanath government for its "failure to maintain law and order" and accused it of focusing on caste and religion-based actions and staging "fake encounters".

At a press conference here, she alleged the BJP government was losing public trust and failing to instil fear of the law among criminals.

"For the past seven years, Yogi Adityanath has touted zero tolerance for crime and frequently praises his handling of law and order. However, the reality is quite the opposite," charged the leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Uttar Pradesh.

According to Mishra, statistics by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) highlight the severity of the problem in Uttar Pradesh.

"As per the 'Crime in India Report 2022' by the NCRB, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of crimes against women in the country. In 2022, there were 65,743 registered crimes against women in the state, the highest among all states," she said.

Additionally, of the 28,811 complaints registered nationwide in 2023 for crimes such as rape, sexual harassment and dowry-related offences, 16,109 were from Uttar Pradesh, the highest in the country, Mishra said.

"Despite these alarming statistics, the government has failed to implement effective measures to combat crime. Instead, the Yogi Adityanath government focuses on caste and religion-based actions, conducts demolitions and stages fake encounters." The Congress leader also highlighted the "inefficacy" of the police and justice system. "The chief minister has repeatedly claimed that his government will root out criminals. But in reality, criminals are protected by the government," she alleged.

Mishra claimed that the Uttar Pradesh police failed to complete investigations in 11,732 cases related to crimes against women in 2021 and closed 66,936 cases in 2022 without proper investigation.

She said that in 13,097 cases of violence against women, evidence was either not collected or inadequately gathered despite the complaints being valid.

"Under Yogi Adityanath's rule, the state has turned into a lawless jungle where no one feels safe. Although Yogi Ji claims to be a proponent of Sanatan values, he seems to have forgotten that Sanatan honours women as goddesses. The unfortunate reality is that women are the most unsafe and victimised under his governance," Mishra added.