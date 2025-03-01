Cong's Baghel takes 'magic wand' dig at AAP govt's anti-drugs campaign in Punjab

Chandigarh, Mar 1 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel slammed the AAP government in Punjab on Saturday for "doing nothing" over the last three years to check the drug problem and asked it what magic wand does it have now to free the state from the menace in the next three months.

The former Chhattisgarh chief minister said this while responding to a question on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's anti-drugs campaign, "war against drugs".

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday set a three-month deadline to make the state drugs-free.

As part of the state government's renewed push against the problem, action is being taken against drug peddlers and at some places, their properties have also been demolished.

The Punjab Police launched a statewide operation against drugs on Saturday, conducting raids at 750 locations. The government has also formed a cabinet sub-committee on the drug menace.

Before talking to reporters here, Baghel, the newly-appointed Congress general secretary in charge of Punjab, met the party's district presidents, MLAs, MPs and other senior leaders and held discussions with them on several issues pertaining to the state.

Baghel ruled out any change in the state leadership of the Congress, asserting that the party high-command has full confidence in Punjab unit chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa.

It was Baghel's first visit to Chandigarh after being appointed as the Congress in-charge for Punjab.

Asked about the AAP government's anti-drugs campaign, Baghel sought to know what was it doing for the last three years to check the menace.

"During the tenure of your (AAP) government, the drug mafia proliferated and you could not do anything. And today, what magic wand do you have to end it (drug problem) in three months? What action plan do you have to end this?" he asked.

Baghel said the state police does not have jurisdiction near the border areas in case drugs are being sent from across the border.

"If drugs are coming via roads, then what was the state government doing for the last three years?" he asked.

"It has noticed it (the drug problem) now as it (AAP) has lost the Delhi polls badly. I am hearing that its (former) ministers (in Delhi) are free now and they are the ones handling the departments here in an undeclared manner," Baghel said.

To a question on the Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll, he said it is an important election and the state leadership will send the probable names for candidature to central leaders.

On the AAP fielding Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora in the bypoll, Baghel claimed that since AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has lost in the Delhi Assembly polls, efforts are on to send him to the Upper House of Parliament.

He also claimed that Arora's nomination in the bypoll "means that AAP leaders are not listening to Kejriwal".

The AAP announced Arora's candidature for the bypoll on February 26. Arora will have to resign from the Rajya Sabha if he wins the bypoll, the date of which is yet to be announced.

Asked about a change in the Congress's state leadership, Baghel said who is to be appointed president, who is to be given a ticket to become an MLA or an MP, such decisions are taken by the party high-command, which has full confidence in the state unit president and the leader of opposition. He played down the talks of a change in the state leadership as rumours.

Asked about factionalism in the Punjab Congress, Baghel said everyone in the party will work together to uproot the "corrupt and ineffective" AAP government.

Baghel said during his next visit, he will meet the representatives of the party's frontal organisations and the state leadership, and decide which issues should be highlighted among the public and how to strengthen the organisation. PTI CHS VSD RC