Cong's Bajwa, BJP's Chugh slam CM Mann over post 'aimed' at Radha Soami Satsang Beas chief

Chandigarh, Feb 4 (PTI) Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa and BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Wednesday flayed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over his social media post, which they claim was "aimed" at Radha Soami Satsang Beas head and asked the AAP leadership to clarify their stand.

On Tuesday, the BJP and the SAD leaders had condemned CM Mann for his post on X, which did not name anyone specifically and was a cryptic message in Punjabi saying, "Kal ban jaan bhaven aj ban jaan, adaltan da uthe rab rakha jithe mulakati hi judge ban jaan (If they become tomorrow, even if they become today, only the Lord can save courts there where visitors become judges).

The chief minister's post came a day after a meeting between Dera Beas sect head Gurinder Singh Dhillon and Bikram Singh Majithia in New Nabha Jail in Patiala.

Dhillon characterised the charges against Majithia, a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader arrested for disproportionate assets, as "wrong." Majithia was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Monday and was released from jail on Tuesday.

Congress's Bajwa on Wednesday asked the AAP leadership, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, to immediately clarify whether the remark posted by Mann on X reflects the official stand of the party or was merely Mann's personal opinion.

In a statement, Bajwa said he was deeply pained by the chief minister's comment, which has hurt the religious sentiments of lakhs of followers and devotees associated with saints and spiritual institutions, including followers of Dera Beas in India and abroad.

He said such remarks are alien to Punjab's cultural and spiritual ethos, where saints, seers, and spiritual leaders have always been held in the highest reverence.

Bajwa emphasised that no chief minister in Punjab's history has ever made such remarks about saints or spiritual figures, and reminded that 'Gurbani' accords the highest respect to saints, 'sadhs', and 'brahmagyani', describing them as deeply united with the Divine.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh also slammed Mann for his social media post.

Chugh said Dhillon and Radha Soami Dera Beas have dedicated themselves to selfless service to humanity for decades.

He said Dera Beas, which commands faith among millions of followers across India and abroad, set an unparalleled example of service and compassion during the Covid pandemic and the Punjab floods.

He added that the Dera Beas has also been continuously working towards de-addiction campaigns.