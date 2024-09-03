Cong's Bajwa seeks committee of Punjab Assembly to probe Lawrence Bishnoi interview

Chandigarh, Sep 3 (PTI) Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday sought a committee of the Punjab Assembly to investigate the matter pertaining to the interview of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

During the Zero Hour on the second day of the three-day assembly session here, the leader of opposition also demanded that Special Director General of Police Prabodh Kumar should be asked to probe the Bishnoi interview matter.

An interview of Bishnoi by a private news channel was conducted in Mohali's Kharar when the gangster was in the Punjab Police custody and the second one was held in Rajasthan last year.

These facts came to light last month in a report of the Special Investigation Team of the Punjab Police, headed by Prabodh Kumar, which was entrusted with the task of carrying out investigation in Bishnoi's interview matter.

Raising the Bishnoi interview issue in the House, Bajwa said that similar to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), a committee of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha should be formed to probe the involvement of police officers in conducting interviews of gangster Bishnoi.

"I demand a committee of the assembly be formed," said Bajwa.

Special DGP Prabodh Kumar, who headed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to inquire into the interview of Bishnoi, submitted a report in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in a sealed cover, said Bajwa.

One of the interviews with the gangster took place in the CIA police station in Kharar and a superintendent of police level officer provided his mobile phone for the interview, he claimed.

Prabodh Kumar should be appointed to probe the matter further so that the erring police officers could face the court of law, Bajwa said.

Bishnoi is one of the accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. PTI CHS KVK KVK