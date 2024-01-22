Cong's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra enters Meghalaya

Nongoh (Meghalaya), Jan 22 (PTI) Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra commenced its Meghalaya leg on Monday with a 'padyatra' (foot march) by Rahul Gandhi, who is helming the march.

The Yatra entered Meghalaya from Assam's Morigaon district late in the afternoon.

Gandhi and his entourage participated in a padyatra near Nongpoh, the headquarters town of Ri Bhoi district, soon after entering the state's borders.

He will also attend a public meeting organised by the state Congress committee at Nongop, before spending the night at Byrnihat in the same district.

Gandhi is scheduled to attend an interaction with youth at the Assam-Meghalaya border on Tuesday morning before the Yatra re-enters Assam for its final leg of the Assam tour. PTI SSG RG