Cong's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' re-enters Assam from Arunachal Pradesh

Guwahati: Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi resumed the second leg of its Assam journey on Sunday, after a night halt in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.

The Yatra re-entered Assam through Rajgarh in Biswanath district and is proceeding towards Nagaon district in the central part of the state.

The march, being carried out on foot and bus, had conducted its first leg of Assam journey from Thursday to Saturday afternoon.

It has now started its second leg and will travel through the state till March 25, covering a total of 833 km.

A public meeting, to be attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Gandhi, among others, is scheduled at Kaliabor in Nagaon later in the day.

Soon after re-entering the state, Gandhi held a meeting with delegates of different political parties who have extended support to the Yatra in the state.

The Congress is part of a 15-party collective in the state, formed to fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections unitedly and had extended support to the Yatra.

Gandhi is scheduled to address the public at Biswanath Chariali town before the Yatra takes the morning break at Mukhargarh in Biswanath.

It will then proceed to Kaliabor for the second public meeting, with night halt scheduled at Owana village in Rupahi.