Cong's Channi questions surgical strikes, backtracks later

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday questioned the veracity of the surgical strikes against Pakistan in the aftermath of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack but later, backtracked in the face of the BJP's criticism and said that no proof was sought for it.

Speaking at a press conference here after a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, Channi said the government has not taken any action even after 10 days of the Pahalgam terror attack and claimed that steps, such as annulling visas of Pakistanis and putting the Indus Waters Treaty on hold, have no meaning.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the Congress MP for his remarks, with party spokesperson C R Kesavan saying that Channi, in 2024, disgustingly commented "stuntbaazi" when Corporal Vicky Pahade was killed in the Poonch attack.

"Now, he insults the armed forces again, saying they (the Army) said that we did a surgical strike on Pakistan, but nobody saw it," Kesavan said.

Responding to a question at the press conference, Channi said, "10 days have gone by but no action has been taken by the government. We demand that the government take steps and the entire country is awaiting to witness what action it takes against Pakistan." "People are waiting for the 56-inch chest as to when will it act. We demand that the government act fast and give results," he said.

The Congress often uses the phrase "56-inch chest" to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referring to his remarks made in a speech years ago.

Referring to the Pulwama attack, Channi said 40 Indian soldiers were killed and when elections were held, the government boasted of action.

"But we have never seen where in Pakistan the strikes were done and where people were killed. If someone threw a bomb in our country, will people not know? They claim to have conducted surgical strikes against Pakistan but nothing had happened. Surgical strikes were not seen anywhere and no one knew about them," the former Punjab chief minister said.

Asked if he had sought proof of those strikes, he said, "I have always been demanding that." With the BJP attacking Channi over his remarks, the Congress leader backtracked and said no proof is needed for the surgical strikes.

"I have said earlier also that the Congress party, in this hour of grief, is standing by the government. If the government disrupts their (Pakistan's) water supply, air or whatever action it takes, we are standing like a rock with it," he said.

"You talked about surgical strikes. We do not ask for proof and no evidence has been sought for it.... The question today is that we want justice for the families of the victims and the country. We are standing with the government," he said.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed and several injured when terrorists opened fire at a meadow near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on April 22. PTI SKC ASK RC