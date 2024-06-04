Cong's Channi wins from Jalandhar seat

Chandigarh, Jun 4 (PTI) Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday won from the Jalandhar reserve parliamentary constituency by a margin of 1,75,993 votes, according to the ECI.

Channi, the former Punjab chief minister, trounced the BJP's Sushil Rinku.

Channi polled 3.90 lakh votes as against his nearest rival Rinku, who secured 2.14 lakh votes.

Aam Aadmi Party nominee Pawan Kumar Tinu remained at the third spot with 2.08 lakh votes while Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Mohinder Singh Kaypee got 67,911 votes.

Counting of votes for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements. PTI CHS VSD DV DV