Cong's commission vs BJP's mission: CM Saini's dig at 'corruption' in Haryana under Hooda

Chandigarh, Jul 25 (PTI) The Congress was known to work for "commissions" while the BJP government in Haryana is working in "mission mode" towards equitable development in the state, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Thursday.

Slamming the previous government led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Saini alleged regional bias in developmental projects, favouritism in jobs and rampant corruption in all spheres when the Congress was in power.

The chief minister inaugurated and the laid foundation stone of developmental projects worth over Rs 313 crore in Fatehabad district.

"Their government worked in commission mode, whereas our government works in mission mode and we are undertaking equitable development at a fast pace," said Saini, addressing a public meeting in Fatehabad.

He slammed the Congress over its ongoing 'Haryana Maange Hisab' campaign, and accused the opposition party of spreading lies as he stepped up the attack on the grand old party ahead of the state assembly polls due later this year.

The Congress on July 15 launched the 'Haryana Mange Hisab' campaign, under which it is targeting the ruling BJP on several fronts, including unemployment, law and order and farmers' issues.

The chief minister said the Congress should give an account of its 10-year rule during which, he alleged, corruption, nepotism, regional bias, casteism prevailed.

"Haryana has made equitable development during past ten years," said Saini.

The Congress, instead, should give an account of its work, he said on the Congress's campaign.

"They should look inwards... During their time, corruption was rampant. Those who were influential or those who could pay bribe secured government jobs. Middlemen operated during their time, but we shut their shops," Saini said.

"Those who are asking for account of ten years of our government, I want to show a mirror to them and remind them of certain things. During their time, land of farmers was taken away for peanuts and then handed over to the builders. Such people are seeking our account! "Those who used to swindle crores of rupees in name of CLU (change of land use), those who used to do politics of favouritism, casteism, they are seeking our account," he said.

Congress should also give an account of ten years of their rule, the chief minister said.

Saini also spoke about several welfare initiatives and schemes implemented in the last 10 years of BJP rule that has benefited farmers and the poor.

"Today, youth of Haryana, who have got jobs purely on merit basis, are giving an account on behalf of the government. The poor, who have benefited due to several schemes of our government, are today giving account..farmers, the elderly are giving account," he said.

"We have build that Haryana which is rapidly making progress. Farmers, women, weaker and deprived sections have been empowered," he said.

Referring to Fatehabad, Saini said the district lagged behind in development during the Congress government.

Roads were broken, power supply was erratic and there was waterlogging during rains, he said.

Saini said the state government was planning to open a medical college in Fatehabad.

"Opening a 200-bed hospital in every district is also our target so that no one has to travel far for availing treatment. One such hospital is coming up in Fatehabad also," he said.

The double-engine government is committed to development and making people's lives better, he added.