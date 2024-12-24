Cong's CWC in Belagavi: Party to decide 2025 action plan, take up Ambedkar 'insult' issue strongly

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) The Congress will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Belgaum session of the party that was presided over by Mahatma Gandhi with an extended session of the CWC which will decide on an action plan for the next year.

The opposition party asserted that the "insult" to B R Ambedkar by Home Minister Amit Shah will be strongly taken up at Belagavi and deliberated upon.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Congress general secretary organisation K C Venugopal and AICC media and publicity department head Pawan Khera, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on December 26 has been named 'Nav Satyagraha Baithak'.

He said two resolutions will be passed at the meeting.

The Congress has been marking Ambedkar Samman Saptah against the "insult" of B R Ambedkar by Home Minister Amit Shah, Ramesh said.

He said there is only one solution that the home minister be sacked and must apologise for his remarks.

Ramesh said on December 27, a 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally will be held in Belagavi.

Venugopal said the Congress has strongly taken up the issue of the "insult" of Ambedkar by the home minister and has been demanding the sacking of Shah as well as an apology from him.

He said the issue would be strongly taken up in Belagavi and ways to take it forward in the future will also be deliberated upon, he said.

Almost 200 leaders will be attending this "historic" session, he said.

Congress MPs, leaders and lakhs of workers will participate in the rally, Venugopal said.

The CWC will discuss an action plan for the next year and deliberate on the two resolutions, he said. PTI ASK SKC RHL