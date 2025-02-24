Cong's Danish Ali slams UP CM Adityanath over 'vultures got dead bodies' remarks

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Congress leader Danish Ali on Monday hit out at Yogi Adityanath over his "vultures got only dead bodies" and "pigs got dirt" remarks, saying he thought that only people like BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri speak abusive language, but was astonished to hear the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh "abusing" his political opponents in the assembly.

Adityanath on Monday took a jibe at the opposition over their criticism of the state government's arrangements for the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, saying whoever searched for something at the Hindu religious gathering got it.

"Vultures got only dead bodies. Pigs got dirt. Sensitive people got a beautiful picture of relationships. People with faith got a sense of fulfilment. Gentlemen got gentlemanliness, the poor got employment, the rich got business. Devotees got clean arrangements... Devotees got God. It means that everyone has seen and felt things according to their nature and character," he said, targeting the Samajwadi Party (SP) and other opposition parties.

Adityanath also said that during the SP's rule in Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister did not have the time to review Kumbh arrangements and that "a non-Sanatani was made its in-charge".

Reacting to the remarks, Congress leader and former Amroha MP Ali said in a post in Hindi on X, "I was just under the impression that only people like Ramesh Bidhuri who do not believe in the Constitution speak abusive language, but I am astonished that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji, who calls himself a Yogi, is abusing his political opponents by calling them pigs and vultures in the House." Danish Ali and Bidhuri were members of the last Lok Sabha. A major row had erupted after Bidhuri made some objectionable comments in the House to target Ali.

The BJP leader had expressed regret for his remarks in a meeting of the Lok Sabha Privileges Committee, which heard complaints from both sides. PTI ASK AS AS