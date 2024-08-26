Cong's DNA is anti-public, says Scindia; slams party for opposing MP govt's bulldozer action

Gwalior, Aug 26 (PTI) The DNA of the Congress is anti-public and the party stands in support of oppressors and those who are corrupt, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Monday.

In Gwalior to take part in Krishna Janmashtami events, he further said the Congress opposes the rule of justice.

Asked about the Congress' opposition to authorities razing the house of a man accused of indulging in violence during a protest in Chhatarpur, Scindia said, "The Congress will oppose every step taken for public welfare. The Congress' DNA is anti-public. They will oppose the Unified Pension Scheme and bulldozing houses of those who oppress people." "The Congress is standing in support of oppressors and those who are corrupt. This character of the party has been exposed. It is talking in favour of those involved in crimes against women as is being seen from West Bengal to Karnataka. There is rule of oppression when the Congress is in power. It opposes the rule of justice," Scindia added.

The Congress has condemned MP authorities for bulldozing the house of Shahzad Ali, who is accused of indulging in violence during a protest called in Chhatarpur to condemn the allegedly objectionable remarks against Islam by Nashik-based spiritual leader Ramgiri Maharaj.

The protest was held on August 21 and Ali's house was brought down the next day, with authorities claiming it was built without requisite permission.

Speaking on local issues, Scindia said a regional industry conclave being held on August 28 will pave the way for further development of Gwalior.

Several projects are underway, while the Gwalior-Agra Expressway construction has got approval from the Centre, he pointed out.