Cong's ex-Baghpat chief expelled for inappropriate behaviour in front of young woman

Baghpat (UP), Nov 4 (PTI) Yunus Chaudhary, former district president of the Congress party in Baghpat, has been expelled from the party for six years with immediate effect, according to state Congress spokesperson Abhimanyu Tyagi.

Tyagi said the expulsion follows a viral video that surfaced last Friday, allegedly showing Chaudhary behaving inappropriately in front of a young woman.

In response to the video, Chaudhary was removed from his position and the state Congress president issued a letter demanding an explanation from him.

However, Chaudhary claimed that the video was edited and manipulated in a political conspiracy against him.

"Since Yunus Chaudhary has not provided any clarification on the incident, the decision was taken today to expel him from the Congress party for a period of six years," Tyagi said, quoting a letter from state Congress Discipline Committee member Shyam Kishore Shukla. PTI COR KIS KSS KSS