Cong's false promises in Rajasthan exposed in last five years: BJP's Rajyavardhan Rathore

Jaipur, Nov 7 (PTI) BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Tuesday alleged the Congress works for selfish reasons only and claimed the "false promises" the ruling party in Rajasthan made have been exposed in the last five years.

Rathore, who is contesting assembly elections from Jaipur's Jhotwara seat, claimed that all the false promises the Congress made in Karnataka were haunting the party forcing it to look for excuses.

"False promises made by Congress in Rajasthan were completely exposed in the last five years. Now the magician (Ashok Gehlot) is trying his hand at conjuring new magic to confuse people again," the Jaipur Rural MP told reporters here.

"The time has come to remove the fraudulent Congress which came to power by making false promises in 2018," he said.

Rathore said every section of the society, including farmers, soldiers, youth, businessmen, women, employees and Dalits suffered due to the Congress government.

"The Gehlot government indulged in appeasement and corruption, ignoring public interest. The law-and-order situation has collapsed and all records of corruption have been broken.

"Common people and women are unsafe, criminals are getting protection. The poor are being exploited and the future of the youth is hurled into darkness," the BJP MP alleged.

Polling for the Assembly elections in Rajasthan will be held on November 25 and results will be declared on December 3. PTI SDA NSD NSD