Cong's 'Gandhigiri' protest against high fuel prices concludes in Pune

Pune, Oct 14 (PTI) The Congress' 'Salaam Punekar Gandhigiri Protest Week' against high fuel prices ended on Monday with party leaders saying they got "overwhelming" response from people of Maharashtra's second largest city.

Despite drop in crude prices at the international level, the Narendra Modi government is not passing on the benefit to citizens, claimed Congress leader and former MLA Mohan Joshi.

"The Modi government and oil companies have looted Rs 30 lakh crore in this manner. Our Gandhian protest week got overwhelming response from people. During the protest that started on October 3, we gave roses and fuel rate cards to motorists in all six assembly seats in the city. People said fuel prices should be reduced by at least Rs 30," Joshi said. PTI SPK BNM