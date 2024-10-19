Cong's Gaurav writes to Assam CM on bridge construction delay, issues in proposed projects

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has asked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to look into the slow progress in construction of Jorhat-Majuli bridge over Brahmaputra, and environmental concerns and design flaws reported in a few other projects.

In a letter to Sarma, Gogoi also said that civil society groups have expressed their worries about the increasing rate of deforestation, which is contributing to higher levels of air pollution, flooding due to unplanned development, and a decline in Assam's green cover.

The Congress Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha pointed out that work on the Jorhat-Majuli connecting bridge over Brahmaputra has stopped for sometime. He said, citing reports, the work was halted due to a conflict between two contractors, and a large quantity of construction material and equipment stored for the construction was moved elsewhere.

He said there were also reports saying local contractors have not received their dues, leading to project delays and growing discontent among stakeholders.

"These allegations of mismanagement only exacerbate the uncertainty surrounding this crucial project," he said in the letter dated September 26 & posted on his 'X' handle on Saturday.

"As this bridge is vital for connectivity and development in the region, I kindly request clarification from the state government on the status of the project and the steps being taken to resolve the issues," Gogoi added.

Referring to the proposed construction of a flyover from Digholi Pukhuri to Noonmati in Guwahati city, Gogoi said the project has raised significant concerns about large-scale tree felling.

He said an environmental impact assessment is necessary to understand the role of unplanned construction on air pollution and its effects on the health of children and the elderly.

The Congress leader said before proceeding with this project, it is crucial for the government to engage in deeper consultations with civil society organisations, environmental experts, and local communities.

"Sustainable development must be prioritised to ensure that infrastructure projects do not come at the expense of our natural resources and environmental balance," he said.

On the proposed elevated flyover on AT Road in Jorhat, Gogoi said the project has raised serious concerns among the local community.

He said the section of AT Road where the project is proposed is a traditional wholesale and retail market that serves as a major economic hub for the region and hundreds of shopkeepers, who rely on their businesses for their livelihood, stand to be displaced by this project.

Additionally, banks, government offices, private establishments, and places of worship would remain on the road beneath the flyover, likely causing severe traffic congestion and chaos, he said.

"I urge the government to reconsider the design and location of this flyover. While I fully support development and infrastructure projects, I believe they should not come at the expense of local citizens' livelihoods," he said.

Requesting alternative routes or designs for achieving infrastructure needs with minimum disruption to the community, Gogoi said he was hopeful the state government would take these concerns into consideration, and act in a manner that balances development with environmental sustainability and the well-being of citizens. PTI ACB RPA