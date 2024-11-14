Cong's Ghulam Ahmad Mir sparks row, promises LPG cylinders to all, infiltrators or not

Ranchi: AICC general secretary and Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Thursday courted controversy after he said at a poll rally that if the party is voted to power, gas cylinders will be given at Rs 450 to all citizens of the state, whether they are infiltrators or not.

Advertisment

In response, the BJP claimed that such a remark is anti-national and reflects the Congress’ appeasement and polarisation politics.

“We have promised that we will provide gas cylinders at Rs 450 from December 1 if our government is formed. This will be for the common masses… whether they are Hindus, Muslims, infiltrators – it will be given to all Jharkhand citizens, no other factor will be considered,” Mir said addressing a poll rally at Chandrapura in Bermo assembly constituency.

The remarks come at a time when BJP leaders are accusing the JMM-led coalition of patronising infiltration in the state for political reasons and ‘vote bank politics’.