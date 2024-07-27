Cong's Gogoi writes to Birla; flags ministers' 'unparliamentary', 'objectionable' remarks in LS

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday wrote to Speaker Om Birla, expressing deep concern over "deteriorating standards of parliamentary conduct" in the House as he cited instances of ministers allegedly making objectionable remarks against opposition leaders.

Gogoi alleged that Union Ministers Rajiv Ranjan Singh and Ravneet Singh Bittu used threatening and unparliamentary language against former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi, respectively.

In his letter to Birla, the Congress MP from Assam's Jorhat sought the Lok Sabha speaker's immediate intervention in the matter and hoped that he would take prompt action against those making "deplorable statements" against members of Parliament.

"I am writing to you to express my deep concern about the deteriorating standards of parliamentary conduct in the Lok Sabha as evidenced by several instances from the ongoing Monsoon Session. Often, it is the ministers of the government themselves who make unparliamentary, objectionable and threatening remarks against members of opposition parties," Gogoi said in the letter.

He claimed that on July 26 Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh used "threatening language" against former Haryana chief minister Bhupender Singh Hooda who is not a member of Parliament.

On July 25, Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu used "unparliamentary language" while referring to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi, Gogoi alleged.

The Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha also cited the example of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey using "communal language" during his interventions in the House.

"It is disappointing to note that the minister of parliamentary affairs was been able to restrain his colleagues when these incidents took place despite being present in the House," he said in the letter to Birla.

Asserting that ensuring the smooth functioning of the House is a collective responsibility, Gogoi said it is also important that the government takes a proactive and collaborative approach.

"It is unfortunate that this government has consistently overlooked procedures, conventions and decorum of Parliament, leaving no room for the opposition's voice," he said.

Each member of the House holds equal responsibility for representing the voice of their constituents, Gogoi said and stressed that difference of opinion should not result in disrespect.

"As a custodian of the House, we expect you to uphold the code of conduct and ensure that no member, whether treasury or opposition, is allowed to breach the norms of Parliament," he said in the letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

"I urge your immediate intervention in the matter and hope that you will take prompt action against those making these deplorable statements against Members of Parliament," Gogoi added.