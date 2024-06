Chandigarh, Jun 4 (PTI) Congress candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla won from the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat, defeating AAP candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, according to the Election Commission of India.

Aujla, the sitting MP, won by a margin of 40,301 votes.

Counting of votes for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements.