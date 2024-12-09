Cong’s hand with anti-India foreign forces, Sonia Gandhi should explain role in Soros-backed outfit: BJP

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Stepping up its attack on the Congress, the BJP on Monday accused the opposition party's leaders of colluding with “foreign forces” that want to destabilise India and asked Sonia Gandhi to disclose her role as the "co-president" in a George Soros Foundation-funded organisation's activities.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, party national spokesperson Sudhanshi Trivedi alleged that a "systematic anti-India experiment" was underway and the dots were now connecting.

“The Congress’ hand is with foreign forces. It’s clearly visible now. The Congress wants to make the country’s condition worse,” he said, a day after the BJP alleged that Sonia Gandhi had links to the Forum of the Democratic Leaders-Asia Pacific (FDL-AP) Foundation, an organisation financed by George Soros Foundation, which has backed the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation.

This association shows the influence of foreign entities in India's internal affairs, the ruling party said in a series of posts on X.

Trivedi claimed Sonia Gandhi is the co-president of the FDL-AP Foundation.

“It’s Sonia Gandhi’s birthday today. We congratulate her on her birthday…FDL-AP is funded by George Soros. Most humbly, we ask her why she accepted the position of the FDL-AP’s co-president. What is the Congress-Soros friendship?” Trivedi said at the press conference.

“It’s the same George Soros who had openly pledged that he has put up USD 1 billion to destabilise the Modi government,” he said.

Calling it a "serious matter", Trivedi said that he and other members of the Rajya Sabha wanted to raise this issue in the Upper House but the opposition did not allow it.

“Sonia Gandhi is a very senior leader. I want to ask what is her role in its activities,” he added.

The BJP has been on the offensive over the issue since last week when it alleged that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi had links with US-based billionaire George Soros-backed outfits allegedly involved in anti-India activities.

The Congress has dismissed the BJP's allegations and said the real conspiracy unravelling during the Parliament's Winter session is that the government would even put at stake India's ties with another country just to save businessman Gautam Adani.

Trivedi said “some people” have a misconception that they can succeed in their bid to destabilise India with the help of foreign powers but the NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is determined to protect the interests of the country.

He said it has been seen that some reports or incidents emerge during the Parliament session or ahead of its start so that proceedings of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are disrupted.

“A report on farmers came on February 3, 2021, during the Parliament Session. Pegasus report came on July 18, 2021, just a day before the Monsoon session was set to start.

"The Hindenberg report came on January 24, 2023, ahead of the Budget Session. A BBC documentary came on January 17, 2023, ahead of the Parliament Session,” he said.

“Manipur video came a day before the Monsoon Session in July 2023…a report against the SEBI chief came in August 2024 during Parliament Session. And, now a report comes in the US on November 20 ahead of the Parliament Session which started on November 25,” the BJP Rajya Sabha MP said.

“This is not just a coincidence but a systematic anti-India experiment. The links of this anti-India experiment are gradually getting connected now,” he added.

Proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned on Monday as members of the treasury benches accused top Congress leaders of colluding with billionaire investor Soros to destabilise the country and demanded a discussion on the issue.

“The Opposition did not want any discussion on this. That’s why we want to ask the opposition, especially the Congress, as to what is your link with the FDL-AP. Answer clearly,” Trivedi said.

The BJP MP alleged that the organisation is funded by anti-India forces and slammed Sonia Gandhi for being its co-president. PTI PK PK RT RT