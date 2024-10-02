Cong's Inner Manipur MP writes to Shah seeking early release of 2 abducted persons

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Congress' Inner Manipur MP A Bimol Akoijam Wednesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure the safe and early release of two youths who were allegedly abducted by militants in Kangpokpi district recently.

In a letter to Shah, Akoijam flagged "escalating communal violence" in Manipur, ongoing since May 3, 2023, where hundreds of people from both the Meitei and Kuki communities "have been killed, including while in custody of the armed groups, with many still missing".

"In this environment of unrest, a disturbing youth hostage situation has emerged for the first time in the crisis in Manipur. On September 27, 2024, three youths from Thoubal district -- Ningombam Johnson Singh, Oinam Thoithoi Singh, and Thokchom Thoithoiba Meitei -- went missing while travelling to New Keithelmanbi, but strayed to Keithelmanbi, in Kangpokpi district for an SSC GD recruitment test.

"They were abducted by suspected armed members of the Kuki community. While one youth, Ningombam Johnson Singh, was 'rescued' by the Assam Rifles, the other two, Oinam Thoithoi Singh and Thokchom Thoithoiba Meitei, still remain in the custody of the suspected Kuki abductors," the MP said.

"How did the Assam Rifles rescue only one out of the three youths who were travelling in the same vehicle still remains a mystery," Akoijam said.

For the release of Oinam Thoithoi Singh and Thokchom Thoithoiba Meitei, the Kuki abductors are reportedly demanding the release of Mark T. Haokip, who is under judicial custody in an NIA case, and also the transfer of prisoners belonging to the Kuki community out of jail in Imphal, he said.

"Such hostage taking is a familiar global challenge and we in this country also have had similar experiences earlier, albeit this is the first case in the ongoing crisis in Manipur," Akoijam said.

"It should go without saying that putting up demands in exchange for the hostages is an act of terrorism and we as a country must not succumb to such terror tactics," the Congress leader said.

"I earnestly urge you to use all the resources under your good office to ensure the safe release of Oinam Thoithoi Singh and Thokchom Thoithoiba Meitei. Their families are in deep distress, and their safety must be prioritized without delay," Akoijam said.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said the director general of police has been asked to secure the release of two of the three youths allegedly abducted by militants.

One of the three kidnapped men was already rescued.

Accompanied by his two friends, N Johnson Singh, who was rescued by the army, went for the SSC GD recruitment test for central forces at New Keithelmanbi in Manipur's Imphal West district but took a wrong turn, ending up in Kangpokpi, a police officer said.

The three, who hail from Thoubal district, were allegedly abducted by armed men there. Johnson Singh was safe and handed over to the police, while O Thoithoi Singh and Thokchom Thoithoiba were the two abducted persons.

On Sunday, a video surfaced featuring the two missing youths appealing to the chief minister for their release. PTI ASK KVK KVK