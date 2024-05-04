Cong's Jai Prakash Agarwal files nomination from Chandni Chowk seat

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Congress candidate from Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency Jai Prakash Agarwal on Saturday filed his nomination for the seat.

Agarwal said it is his 10th Lok Sabha election.

"I am very happy. This is my 10th Lok Sabha election. The party has shown trust on me," he said.

Jai Prakash Agarwal, along with a large number of Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers and leaders, went in a procession to the DM office at Alipur to file his nomination papers, during which Delhi Congress' interim chief Devender Yadav was also present.

Other prominent Congress leaders present included Subhash Chopra and Anil Bhardwaj. From AAP, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and Cabinet Minister Imran Hussain accompanied Agarwal for his nomination.

Yadav said that both the Congress and AAP workers and leaders will work in coordination in all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi to defeat the BJP.

The 79-year-old Congress leader earlier alleged in an interaction with PTI that no progress has been made in the area and there has been a complete blackout for 10 years.

The veteran Congress leader was first elected to Lok Sabha from the Chandni Chowk seat in 1984. Later, he became an MP twice from the same seat in 1989 and 1995. In 2006, he was nominated for Rajya Sabha and in 2009, he was again elected as a Lok Sabha MP from the Northeast Delhi constituency.

In a seat-sharing agreement, INDIA bloc partners AAP and the Congress are contesting four and three seats respectively in Delhi, giving a direct fight to the BJP.

The nomination process will conclude on May 6. Voting in all the seven seats will be held on May 25.