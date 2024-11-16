Cong's Kanhaiya Kumar attacks BJP over 'divisive' politics, mocks Ajit Pawar

Thane, Nov 16 (PTI) Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Saturday slammed the BJP for "divisive" politics and jibed that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar may have "stolen" the NCP name and symbol but "his clock has stopped ticking".

Advertisment

Addressing a rally in Mumbra, Kumar praised NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad for his loyalty towards opposition stalwart Sharad Pawar.

The NCP split in July last year after Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government.

"The BJP is fostering chaos in governance and polls. Its tactics are designed to divide and confuse. But this time Maharashtra must rise above it and cast every vote for secularism and integrity," Kumar said.

Advertisment

In a swipe at the Deputy CM, he said, "Ajit Pawar stole the NCP's watch, but his clock has stopped ticking. His politics is full of uncertainty." The Narendra Modi government is focusing on corporates and industrialists while farmers are committing suicide and citizens face distress over rising prices and joblessness, Kumar alleged.

Speaking at the rally, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai said the Modi and Shinde governments thrive on dishonesty and division.

He emphasized the shared cultural heritage of the nation and the traditional unity between communities.

Advertisment

Awhad urged the people to vote for the Maha Vikas Aghadi as "this election is about Maharashtra's identity and future".

Maharashtra polls will be held on November 20, while votes will be counted on November 23. PTI COR BNM