Chandigarh, Jun 4 (PTI) Congress veteran Kumari Selja Tuesday trounced her BJP rival Ashok Tanwar to win the Sirsa (reserve) Lok Sabha seat by a convincing vote margin.

Selja defeated Tanwar by a margin of 2,68,497 votes, as per the Election Commission data.

Counting of votes for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements. PTI SUN VSD KVK KVK