Cong's legal cell to soon start setting up task force of lawyers at district, state levels

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) The Congress' legal cell would soon start setting up its task force of lawyers at district and state levels for them to take up important cases on behalf of the party.

Congress leader and chairman of the party's legal, RTI and human rights department Abhishek Singhvi said on Wednesday that they are also working on appointing chairpersons of the legal departments in every state and would form a directory of its members across the country.

Addressing the media after a meeting of the department at Indira Bhawan here, he said a rapid response force would be set up at the state level, with a minimum of five senior people who can take up cudgels on behalf of the Congress in court and get things moving in the courtroom.

"I think we should have that list within four to six weeks," Singhvi told reporters after the meeting.

Chairpersons of the Congress' legal departments from various states were present at the meeting along with senior lawyer Salman Khurshid.

Recalling the national convention organised by the department at Vigyan Bhawan a few months ago, Singhvi said, "We had synergistically tried to bring people from all corners of India into a united whole with a lot of activities from this department." "We are now making, re-constituting, operationalising, identifying, listing for each administrative district of India... They will be our eyes, ears on the ground -- coordinators, actors, movers," he said.

"This will be put together in a final list across India after being addressed for each district. This will be done by the state chairperson in consultation with us," Singhvi said.

The party's legal cell is also seeking to involve youngsters aged roughly between 21 and 30 years, who want to be associated with the Congress as legal professionals.

"They will be tied up in an internship programme with our 127-odd MPs in the first phase... If this works well, then we will also expand it to each MLA in each assembly level position," Singhvi told reporters.