Cong's Manickam Tagore gives privilege notice in LS against Rijiju for 'misleading' House

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Congress whip in the Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore Tuesday gave a notice to move a breach of privilege motion against Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju for "misleading" the House by attributing "false statements" to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

In his notice submitted to Speaker Om Birla, the Congress MP accused Rijiju of "blatantly misleading" the House on March 24 in terms of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha.

"On 24 March 2025, at about 1200 hours shortly after the House met, Kiren Rijiju attributed false statements to D K Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka. D K Shivakumar has since refuted these statements as false and derogatory," Tagore said.

Consequently, Rijiju's remarks constitute a breach of privilege and contempt of the House as it is well established that making false and misleading statements in the House is a breach of privilege and contempt, he said.

"In light of the above, I respectfully request that privilege proceedings be initiated against Kiren Rijiju in this matter," Tagore added.

Rijiju told the House on Monday that a senior Congress leader, who holds a constitutional post, has said his party will change the Constitution to provide reservation to Muslims.

Though he did not name the leader, he was apparently referring to Shivakumar.

"We cannot take this statement lightly," the minister had said, adding that the remarks have not come from any ordinary party leader but from someone holding a constitutional post.

On Monday, the Congress's chief whip in the Rajya Sabha, Jairam Ramesh, also gave notices to move a breach of privilege motion against Leader of the House J P Nadda and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rijiju for "misleading" the Upper House on purported statements made by Shivakumar.

The purported remarks of Shivakumar on the issue of reservation for Muslims rocked Parliament on Monday, with the BJP mounting a fierce attack on the Congress, alleging that it wanted to change the Constitution to give religion-based quota to appease the minority community.

The Congress and its leader Shivakumar refuted the remarks attributed to him and accused the BJP of raising a "fake issue" and indulging in disinformation to stall Parliament.

Shivakumar claimed that he had been misquoted and asserted that he "never said that we will change the Constitution".