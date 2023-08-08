Cong's Manickam Tagore writes to Birla over Dubey's allegations, calls for referring matter to privileges committee

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Congress whip in the Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore on Monday wrote to Speaker Om Birla over allegations levelled by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey in the House against some senior Congress leaders and called for referring the matter to the Committee of Privileges for examination and necessary action.

In his letter to Birla, Tagore called for raising a motion of privilege and seeking reference of the same to the Committee of Privileges for examination.

"I herewith submit most humbly the matter of breach of privilege experienced by me as an elected member of the Lower House of the people and seek recourse and remedy through your kind intervention," the Congress leader said in his letter.

"Your good self would have noticed that Dr Nishikant Dubey MP of the BJP on 07-08-2023 blatantly produced misinformation about opposition party MPs, including Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, and accused them of having been the recipients of money from the People's Republic of China for fostering anti-national activities and further alleged that opposition party leaders joined hands with journalists and separatists and are indulging in anti-national activities," Tagore said.

"This allegation is highly insulting, deeply distressing, and an absolute fabrication intended with international malice with a sinister motive," he said.

"I am surprised that the temple of democracy, the Indian Parliament, is relegated to a space for raising such unsubstantiated and baseless lies. Dr Nishikant Dubey had violated rules 352 and 353 of the parliamentary procedure and brought disrepute to responsible Members of Parliament," Tagore argued. It is extremely shameful that "personal abuse and unfettered lies" are propagated in the sacred halls of Parliament where a nation's aspirations, law and order and the Constitution are deliberated with the noblest of virtues, he said. Certain remarks made by Dubey in the Lok Sabha on the issue were expunged by the chair. PTI ASK KVK KVK