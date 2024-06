Chandigarh, Jun 4 (PTI) Congress party's Manish Tewari won the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat, defeating BJP's Sanjay Tandon, according to the Election Commission website.

Tewari, the former Union minister, won by a margin of 2,504 votes, the EC portal showed.

The Congress fought the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat in an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Counting of votes for the lone Chandigarh seat began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements.