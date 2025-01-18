Cong's new HQ narrates tale of party's 139-yr history; leaders who left party also find place

New Delhi: Several leaders who left the Congress and even mounted stinging attacks on it find a place in the pictorial representation of the party's history spread across the five storeys of its new 9A Kotla Road office.

Ahead of a media tour of the office, Congress treasurer Ajay Maken Saturday told reporters at the first press conference at the Indira Gandhi Bhawan that the building was built at an estimated cost of Rs 200-225 crore with some dues still left to be paid to Larsen and Toubro (L&T) construction company.

The Congress headquarters was inaugurated on Wednesday, as the grand old party turned a page in its history after operating from its iconic 24, Akbar Road premises for the last 47 years.

Congress parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi inaugurated the plush building in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, and general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal, among other senior leaders.

"Today we will introduce you to a temple of democracy - Indira Bhawan, the headquarters of the largest opposition party of the country at present," Maken told the press conference along with AICC general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh and party's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera.

"The government of India allotted this land to us on November 19, 2007. Its foundation stone was laid in 2009 and finally we received the 'completion cum occupancy certificate' on January 14, 2025, while it was inaugurated on January 15," he said.

Indira Gandhi Bhawan, designed by Hafeez Contractor, narrates the tale of the party's 139-year-old history with its walls adorning pictures from the freedom struggle to the party's governance achievements.

From VP Singh to Ghulam Nabi Azad and from Suresh Pachouri to Rita Bahuguna Joshi, many leaders who left the party, including some who joined the BJP, and made stinging attacks on the party, find a place in the slew of photographs and pictorial representation of the party's history adorning the walls of the new office.

As one enters the building, the wall in front adorns the pictures of the party's first president W C Benerjee and current chief Kharge.

A striking picture on the ground floor is that of Sonia Gandhi leading a march with the likes of Pachouri, Joshi and P Sudhakar Reddy, all now in the BJP, accompanying her. Also there in the photograph is Ashok Tanwar, who left the Congress for the BJP, but returned to the party fold last year.

In another epic picture, Rajiv Gandhi, when he was prime minister, is seen flanked Gandhi is flanked by Manmohan Singh, PV Narasimha Rao and VP Singh (who all became prime ministers) and K R Narayanan (who became president later).

On the fourth floor, which showcases the party's history from 2014-2023, a picture from 2019 adorns the wall in which Azad is seen standing with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, taken at Rajghat during a protest against CAA and NRC.

Another interesting photo that adorns the walls on the fourth floor is of Sonia Gandhi and then president Sitaram Kesari during a campaign rally in Rohtak in January 1998. A few months later Kesari was forced out and Gandhi took over as party chief.

Asked about party leaders who quit the party and also criticised it finding a place on the walls of its headquarters, party leader Manish Chatrath, who was closely associated with the work of construction of the building, said the Congress' thinking is not narrow that anyone who has left and turned against it, his or her history with the party be erased or not removed.

After quitting the party, Azad had claimed that Rahul Gandhi was the reason why he took the decision.

While BR Ambedkar's picture with an inspirational quote adorns a wall on the first floor, several other rare pictures, showcasing India's struggle for independence and the Congress leaders' contribution are also put up across the five storeys.

From Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to Subhas Chandra Bose and from Rabindranath Tagore to Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, their contributions are highlighted.

Achievements of Congress prime ministers are also highlighted including Jawaharlal Nehru's push for development of science and technology, Lal Bahadur Shastri's support for 'Kisan and Jawan', Indira Gandhi's nationalisation move and the 1971 win over Pakistan, Rajiv Gandhi's peace pacts and IT revolution, P V Narasimha Rao's opening up of the economy and Manmohan Singh's welfare schemes.

The library in the building is named after Manmohan Singh who passed away last month.

"In any democracy, it is important for the opposition to be strong. Equipped with the latest technology and latest infrastructure, Indira Bhawan not only symbolises the ambitions and aspirations of the country with the largest youth population in the world, but also that the party is also ready to play the role of a vigilant opposition and protect democracy," Maken said.

In the times to come, such processes are being developed in Indira Bhawan so that Congress workers from all over the country are welcomed in this building and senior party office bearers can easily interact with them, he said.

The objective of Indira Bhawan was to create a place that would not only be the headquarters of the party but also symbolise its heritage and values, Maken said.

The design reflects the glorious history and democratic principles of the party while at the same time having the amenities of a modern workplace, he said.

"We have sought to create a welcoming environment that encourages collaboration and participation, and that our headquarters is both inspiring and practical. In addition, special emphasis has been placed on incorporating elements of transparency and openness in the design to reflect the values of inclusion and democratic dialogue," Maken said.

The building, spread over a total area of 2,100 sq m, has its own auditorium with 276 seats, numerous meeting rooms, and adequate seating arrangements for the officials of every frontal organisation and cell of the Congress, he said.

There are 134 trees, 8675 plants and 264 art works and paintings, he said, adding that the cafeteria has paintings of Nand Lal Bose which were made on the request of Mahatma Gandhi for the Haripura Congress session of 1938.

Maken said each floor represents an era in the history of the Congress.

"The new Congress Bhawan is not a building, but a glorious legacy of freedom. At the base of this Indira Bhawan is an ideological movement and at its peak is the resolution to protect the Constitution," he said.

Indira Bhawan is built with the donations of lakhs of workers who believe that the Congress means the struggle for the uplift of all, he said.

Responding to a question, Maken said though some dues are left to be given to M&T as mentioned by the party chief at the inauguration, approximately the building cost Rs 200-225 crore which was only a fifth of what the BJP and RSS have spent on their offices.