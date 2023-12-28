Cong's Nyay Yatra an attempt to distract people from real issues: Anurag Thakur

Hamirpur (HP), Dec 28 (PTI) The Congress' 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' is an attempt to divert the attention of people from the real issues, Union minister Anurag Thakur said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Thakur's remarks came a day after the Congress on Wednesday announced it will hold 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi from Manipur to Mumbai, beginning January 14, an exercise seen as party's attempt to rally support ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Talking to reporters after a BJP function in Bhota, Thakur said what justice the Congress will do to the public when it was working with the 'tukde-tukde' gang.

The term 'tukde-tukde' gang came into being after the 2016 Jawaharlal Nehru University turmoil, and is being used by the BJP since to accuse certain elements as "anti-national".

Advertisment

The information and broadcasting minister was on a one-day visit to Hamirpur and attended an important meeting regarding the Lok Sabha elections with BJP leaders and workers in a hotel in Bhota.

He alleged that the Congress failed to give justice to Kashmiri Pandits, when it was in power and now it is trying to "divide the society" on caste and sect lines.

On the row over invitation to some opposition leaders for the inauguration of Ram temple in Ayodhya, the minister said that invitation has been sent to the leaders of opposition parties by the invitation committee but they are rejecting it.

Hitting out at the Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu government in Himachal, Thakur said the Congress government has increased the taxes on diesel and petrol in the state twice, thus putting undue burden on the people.

He claimed that the BJP would win all the four Lok Sabha seats in the state this time too as people want a stable government led by Narendra Modi. PTI COR BPL KVK KVK