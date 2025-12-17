Cong's only concern progress of Sonia, Rahul, Vadra: BJP on protests against rural employment bill

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) The BJP slammed the Congress on Wednesday over its protest against the Centre's rural employment bill, VB-G RAM G, that seeks to replace the MGNREGA, alleging that the opposition party is only concerned about the progress of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Robert Vadra, not the country.

Irrespective of the obstructions put up by the Congress and its leaders, India will become a developed country before 2047, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking a vow to achieve the goal with the support of the people, BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said.

"The Congress hates everything positive. The biggest worry of the Congress is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve for Viksit Bharat (making India a developed country) and the steps he is taking to fulfil it," Bhatia told a press conference at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters here, when asked about the opposition party's protest against the rural employment bill.

"For us, the goal is the empowerment and progress of the 140 crore people of the country. On the contrary, their goal is to ensure the progress of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Rovert Vadra," he alleged.

The BJP spokesperson said the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill brought in Parliament for its consideration and passage seeks to increase the number of working days and transparency in the implementation of the programmes.

However, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would have understood that had he studied it, he said.

"The Gandhi family will not understand these things because (American investor) George Soros and uncle Quattrocchi have taken them under their control. Therefore, they will oppose any step taken to fulfil the Viksit Bharat dream," Bhatia added.

Quatrochhi's name figured in the Bofors scam when Rajiv Gandhi was the prime minister. PTI PK RC