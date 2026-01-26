Cong's organisational-strengthening programme completed in 14 states, 525 district chiefs appointed

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) The Congress's organisational strengthening programme, Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan, has been "successfully" completed in 14 states, with 525 new district unit chiefs appointed, AICC general secretary organisation K C Venugopal said on Monday.

He added that the process has also been formally announced in six more states, marking the next phase of organisational strengthening.

Venugopal made the remarks on X after a detailed and productive meeting at the Indira Bhawan here with the party's general secretaries, in-charges and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents from the states where the district unit chiefs have been appointed under the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan.

"As of now, the appointment of DCC Presidents under SSA has been successfully completed in 14 states, with 525 new DCC Presidents appointed. The process has also been formally announced in six more states, marking the next phase of organisational strengthening," Venugopal said.

"We issued clear directions to PCCs to complete the formation of DCC committees within 15 days, Block Committees within 30 days and Mandal, Gram Panchayat and Booth Level Committees within 60 days, while ensuring proper representation to all communities -- especially for SC, ST, OBC and minorities," he added.

The state units of the party have also been instructed to hold training programmes at the district and block levels, the Congress leader added.

The Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan remains central to building a strong, active and people-oriented organisation from the ground up, Venugopal said. PTI ASK RC