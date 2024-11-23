Cong's Pathan wins Shiggaon Assembly bypoll in Karnataka, defeats ex-CM Bommai's son

Bengaluru, Nov 23 (PTI) Congress' Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan on Saturday won the Shiggaon Assembly segment in Karnataka by defeating former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's son Bharath Bommai by a margin of 13,448 votes in the by-poll.

Pathan, who faced defeat against BJP's Basavaraj Bommai in the 2023 Assembly polls, secured 1,00,756 votes, while Bharth got 87,308 votes.

The bypoll was held on November 13 and the results were announced today.

Bypoll for the Shiggaon Assembly segment was necessitated, as the seat fell vacant following the election of Basavaraj Bommai to Lok Sabha in May elections.

Initially, former MLA Syed Azeempeer Khadri, a Congress' ticket aspirant, had raised a banner of revolt by filing his nomination as an independent, but later withdrew after intervention by party leadership.

For Baharath Bommai, this was his first electoral battle. He is the third generation from the Bommai family in electoral politics. Both his father and grandfather (S R Bommai) have served as Karnataka's chief ministers in the past.

Basavaraj Bommai had represented Shiggaon segment four times. He had won 2023 Assembly polls by a margin of 35,978 votes, securing 1,00,016 votes. PTI KSU KH