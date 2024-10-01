Cong's politics limited to false promises, BJP's is result-oriented: PM at Haryana rally

Palwal (Har), Oct 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday kept up his attack on the Congress, saying its politics is limited to false promises whereas the BJP's politics is to put in hard work and is result-oriented.

Addressing his last poll rally for the October 5 Haryana polls in Palwal, he said the BJP is going to come to power for a third consecutive term in the state.

"You have come in such big numbers to give us blessings," Modi told the gathering.

On the final phase of voting taking place in Jammu & Kashmir, he people in large numbers are taking part in festival of democracy there.

"I will tell all voters of J&K that they must exercise their right to vote," he said.

"This is my final public meeting for this polls," Modi told the Palwal gathering.

"In village after village, there is a BJP wave. Everywhere, one voice is heard --"Bharosa dil se, BJP phir se," he said.

Attacking the Congress, Modi said its politics remains limited to false promises, whereas the BJP's politics is to put in hard work and is result-oriented.

"We focus on hard work, we focus on result," he said.

"And Congress never does hard work. Congress thinks that it has been 10 years and people of Haryana will hand over power to them on a platter.

"Congress had this misconception in Madhya Pradesh too and started to celebrate victory, but on day of voting, the people showed them stars in the day, showed them the mirror," he said.

Rajasthan lies in Haryana's neighbourhood, over there too Congress had made a big attempt to instigate farmers and youth against the BJP, but what happened, Congress fell "dhadam" (fell flat).

In Haryana too, this is going to happen -- "dhadam" (Congress will fall flat)", he said.

People of Haryana are going to keep Congress at bay, he added.

In Haryana, the infighting which is taking place in Congress, people are watching this, Modi said.

The land of Haryana has given us message of holy Gita. Haryana has taught us to work hard, but Congress' formula is neither do work nor let others do work, he said.

Modi, meanwhile, also said it has been Haryana's track record that it goes with the party which rules at the Centre. In Delhi, you formed BJP government for third time and in Haryana you have decided to form BJP government for third time, he said.

Haryana goes to polls on October 5 while results will be declared on October 8.