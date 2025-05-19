Cong's Samvidhan Bachao rally in Chhattisgarh: Pilot slams BJP ministers for remarks post Op Sindoor

Janjgir, May 19 (PTI) The Congress held a 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally in Janjgir-Champa district in Chhattisgarh on Monday.

It was attended by former Rajasthan deputy chief minister and the Congress' in charge for Chhattisgarh Sachin Pilot, AICC general secretary and former CM Bhupesh Baghel, Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant as well as state party president Deepak Baij.

The objective of the rally is to reach out to people and make them aware that the Constitution is being ripped into pieces in the country, Pilot said attacking the BJP-led Centre.

He said the armed forces had given a befitting reply to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, but pointed out that two BJP ministers had insulted the military with their comments.

Asserting that internationalization of the Kashmir issue will not be tolerated, Pilot said the US announced a ceasefire between India and Pakistan by showing fear of trade.

He said the Congress has suffered the blows of terrorism, and referred to the assassinations of former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Baghel said 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab was caught alive when the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government was in power, but the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack have not been caught till date.

He also slammed the Union government for harassing Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Robert Vadra through probe agencies.

The Centre's decision to conduct caste census is a victory for the Congress, Baghel added.

Senior leaders Tamradhwaj Sahu, TS Singh Deo, Baij and Mahant too addressed the gathering. PTI COR BNM