Cong's Selja says Modi govt's moves on MGNREGA amounts to attack on rural poor

Mumbai, Dec 21 (PTI) Congress leader Kumari Selja on Sunday accused the Narendra Modi government of undermining the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), alleging that recent changes to the scheme amounted to an attack on the livelihoods of rural poor.

The Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, also called the VB-G RAM G Bill, was passed by Parliament in the recently concluded Winter session to replace MGNREGA amid strong protests by the Opposition over the removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name and the financial burden being put on states.

Addressing a press conference here, Selja said, "The employment guarantee programme was introduced during the UPA regime under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and then prime minister Manmohan Singh to secure the right to work for the poor. Under the pretext of so-called reforms, the Centre is taking away the constitutional right to work of crores of rural families." Describing MGNREGA as a historic scheme guaranteeing 100 days of employment, Selja said it had proved to be a lifeline for millions, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She accused the BJP-led government of attempting to dilute the scheme and erase the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, adding that any move to weaken MGNREGA is an injustice to the rural poor.

On the National Herald case, Selja alleged the BJP was misusing central investigative agencies to target and defame the Congress leadership. She claimed that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were harassed despite there being no criminal wrongdoing.

Referring to the court's refusal to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet, Selja said it exposed the case as politically motivated.

She demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing them of orchestrating a campaign of political vendetta against the Opposition.

The ED has petitioned the Delhi High Court challenging a trial court order refusing to take cognisance of its chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others in the National Herald money laundering case.

The ED filed its petition on December 17 challenging trial court Judge Vishal Gogne's December 16 order which held that cognisance of the agency's complaint in the case was "impermissible in law" as it was not founded on an FIR. PTI MR BNM